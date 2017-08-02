Young British Tourist is in Coma after Falling from a Balcony

Society » INCIDENTS | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 15:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Young British Tourist is in Coma after Falling from a Balcony

26-year old tourist from the UK is in medical coma after falling from a balcony on the sixth floor of a hotel in Sunny Beach, 24 Chasa reports.

The young woman arrived on vacation in Bulgaria with her boyfriend on 27th July. The incident happened on 31th July. The injured woman has severe head injury and is in intensive care in the hospital in Burgas, according to Darik. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, coma, tourist, Sunny Beach
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria