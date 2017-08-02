Young British Tourist is in Coma after Falling from a Balcony
26-year old tourist from the UK is in medical coma after falling from a balcony on the sixth floor of a hotel in Sunny Beach, 24 Chasa reports.
The young woman arrived on vacation in Bulgaria with her boyfriend on 27th July. The incident happened on 31th July. The injured woman has severe head injury and is in intensive care in the hospital in Burgas, according to Darik.
