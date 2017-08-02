Unknown Church Has Been Discovered by the Archeologists From the Regional Museum of History in Russe

An unknown church has been discovered by the archaeologists from the Regional Museum of History in Russe. They said that the church has not been mentioned in the plans of the Medieval town of Cherven, reported BGNES.

This is the 16th temple in the territory of the metropolitan center from the time of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom.

The church dates back to the 14th century and is located on one side of the fortress gate with a width of 6 meters and length of 13 meters. The dimensions and the way of construction lead her to the most representative temples on the territory of the medieval city.

From the northern side of the church building, as well as inside, four burial chambers are revealed. Many fragments of frescoes have been revealed in a variety of color shades that have once adorned the walls of the building.