Bitcoin is Divided in Two

All eyes are currently pointed at Bitcoin because the cryptocurrency divided in two, reports Profit.bg

After numerous debates on how the virtual currency can be improved, in the end it was created entirely new digital active called Bitcoin Cash. The situation around digital currencies is not something that can be easily explained to people who do not have previous knowledge in the area. According to some this move of division could make the currency a global payment tool.

'During the summer there was a collision of opinions and points of views' said Zaki Manyian who is an independent expert on cryptocurrencies, cited by CNN. In order for it to become a global payment system which could be used by anyone it has to overcome problems like its volatile growth. For some the solution was entirely new currency using similar software.