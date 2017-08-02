Minister of Education: 'We Want to Drop the Restrictions For the Enrolment of Students From Macedonia'

Business | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 14:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister of Education: 'We Want to Drop the Restrictions For the Enrolment of Students From Macedonia' pixabay.com

''We are working on dropping the restrictions for the enrolment of students from Macedonia'', Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev told a press conference, quoted by BGNES.

''Bulgaria has been implementing a policy of attracting students from Macedonia for over 20 years.Over the last two years we expanded the number of places in higher education institutions for Macedonian students, next year we will do the same and most likely at a certain point the restrictions will be dropped," which is part of the government’s programme, Valchev said.

By the end of the year, private schools and kindergartens have to be funded, the minister further said.

''We will also offer the new minimum teacher salaries, which we will specify tomorrow, as well as the types of additional remuneration. We are also preparing legal changes that will be presented in October this year, the law on school and pre-school education with the funding part, as well as the linking of family allowances with attendance at school'', Valchev continued.

Тhe schedule of the school year -  will be discussed with the social partners.

Apart from securing more places, the access should be improved. Therefore the government considers increasing monthly scholarships from BGN 150 to BGN 200

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, schools, Krasimir Valchev, scholarship, salaries, teachers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria