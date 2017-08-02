Another Fire Broke Out Near Burgas

A big fire broke out in the village of Izvorishte in Burgas, the Ministry of Interior announced. Five firefighters from Burgas are extinguishing the fire.

Shortly before 1 pm today, a fire in a villa area near Izvorishte was reported on 112.

The fire has covered dry grasses on a large area and two buildings, police said.

Fire has not been localized so far, there are no data on dead or injured people.

The actions of firefighters are hampered by dry grass and wind.

