Over BGN 60 Million of Funding will be Provided for BDZ

More than BGN 60 Million will be transferred from The Ministry of Finance to the Bulgarian State Railways with the decision of the government, announced the Minister of Transport Ivaylo Moskovski, informed Darik.

Moskovski explained that couple of months back there was no legal reason for the funding of the railways for the payments of debts due to the unresolved approval of state help for BDZ.

After this happened recently, the funding is possible, the minister pointed out. Moskovski said that BGN 42 million will return to the budget because they have to pay out old state guarantee, or in other words there is responsibility to the World Bank. The other BGN 20 million will go into payments of obligation loans to 5 banks.

'The debt to those banks is over BGN 150 million, however those BGN 20 million will allow for the restructuring of the loan and its extension for several more years. ' He also stressed that the money will be restored and that means no other sector in the country or the taxpayers would suffer. The transportation system has the commitment to restore that financial resource by the end of 2018.

The minister also said that by paying the debts that the company will be able to function successfully. ' I hope that in the autumn we will start a procedure for the purchase of new wagons for BDZ which will reflect the huge investments we make in railway infrastructure, the Minister of Transport added.