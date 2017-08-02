Bulgarian President Calls For Persian Gulf Dialogue

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 14:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Calls For Persian Gulf Dialogue epa/bgnes

Talking over the phone with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has received that political dialogue and understanding are key for guaranteeing peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and that contradictions between Qatar and other countries in the region should be settled by using diplomacy exclusively, reported ''24 Chasa'' newspaper. 

During the telephone conversation President Radev alo said that the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is an important partner of EU and Bulgaria and that Sofia appreciates very much traditional good and friendly relations with Qatar and favours their continuation and furtherance.  

'The Gulf Cooperation Council of the Arab countries is an important partner for the European Union and Bulgaria. We highly value the traditionally good and friendly relationship between us and we would like tо continue them "

President Radev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani have defined trade and economic relations, investment and security as key areas of mutual interest for future dialogue and partnerships.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar, president, Rumen Radev, economic, security, gulf
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria