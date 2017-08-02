Bulgarian President Calls For Persian Gulf Dialogue

Talking over the phone with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has received that political dialogue and understanding are key for guaranteeing peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and that contradictions between Qatar and other countries in the region should be settled by using diplomacy exclusively, reported ''24 Chasa'' newspaper.

During the telephone conversation President Radev alo said that the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf is an important partner of EU and Bulgaria and that Sofia appreciates very much traditional good and friendly relations with Qatar and favours their continuation and furtherance.

President Radev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani have defined trade and economic relations, investment and security as key areas of mutual interest for future dialogue and partnerships.