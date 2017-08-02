The United States congratulates Bulgaria and Macedonia on the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation.

''This important, forward-looking agreement recognizes the already strong ties between the two countries and opens the door to even closer cooperation going forward in areas as diverse as infrastructure and culture'', says the report.

According to it, the signing of this Treaty will contribute to political stability and economic development in the wider region and offers an encouraging example of how differences between neighbors can be resolved peacefully.