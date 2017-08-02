3 killed, 2 Injured After Yacht Carrying 11 Capsizes off Turkey's Marmaris

Three people died after boat carrying 11 people, including the captain capsized off Turkey's southern Muğla coast, reports said Wednesday, quoted by Daily Sabah.

Eight people who were on the capsized boat, named Anemone, have reportedly been rescued, two of whom were injured.

The incident took place near the seaside town of Bozburun in Marmaris.

Coast guard, gendarmerie and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the region shortly after the incident, reports said.

Marmaris District Governor Celalettin Yüsek said that the boat overturned after sailing 200 meters, but he noted that the details behind the accident has not been established yet.

"Our teams continue to work intensively" Yüksek said, adding that the search teams were able to recover the dead body of Ali Doğan Çayıroğlu, who is the owner of the boat.

He added that search efforts for the missing people continue.