As of Today the Planet Lives on Ecological Credit

Since the start of 2017 the humanity used more natural resources than the planet is able to reproduce and deliver for a year, this means that as of August 2th the planet starts to exist on ecological credit warns the international WWF. Reports Mediapool.

The analysis is done on early basis by the organization Footprint Network which measures the influence of the humankind on the planet. The data shows that the 'overshoot day' comes earlier every following year. This means that people use more and more ecological resources like forests, water, animals which nature manages to reproduce only in part.

The current consumption rates mean that we will need 1.7 planets in order to satisfy our consumption needs, notes WWF Bulgaria. The organization reminds that there are numerous ways everyone can help for development of more sustainable consumption of natural resources and there is information on specialized websites. 

