The Council of Ministers Chose the Slogan for the Bulgarian EU Presidency

The motto of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of Europe will be "Unity Makes Strength.''

This was decided by the government at today's meeting.

Minister Lilyana Pavlova commented that this slogan is extremely relevant to the situation in which a united Europe is today.

"Since 1999, the presidencies have been held in the same way. We plan to hold 12 ministerial councils in Sofia. If we compare with Estonia and Malta, you will see that Bulgaria has the largest number of events," the minister said, and stressed that thus she wants to put an end to speculations that the government has given up on events for the presidency.