Massive Fire is Burning in Popovitsa Village (Updated)

Bulgaria: Massive Fire is Burning in Popovitsa Village (Updated) pixabay.com

Massive fire is burning at a 30 km distance from the South Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

Three haylofts caught fire. They are owned by a big milk processing factory. No one has been injured. There is no risk for the animals in the nearby cow farm, the Head of the firefighting department in Plovdiv told BNT.

The fire engulfed the buildings where the fodder was stored.

Six firefighting teams are on site, but the extinguishing is difficult because of the high flames and requires the use of large amounts of water.

