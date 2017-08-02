7 Injured in a Blast at a Station in China

7 people were injured in an explosion in a freight train wagon at the Chinese city of Chongqing, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the police, the freight train arrived at Chongqing Station from Huaihua City in Hunan Province. The explosion has occurred in a wagon that carries auto parts, medications, cosmetics, and batteries.

Among the victims there are station employees and passengers waiting for their train on the station platform. They all were taken to the hospital.

The reasons for the blast are still unclear. Authorities have begun an investigation.

