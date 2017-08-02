Tourist Boat Sank in Turkey

August 2, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Tourist Boat Sank in Turkey Source: Pixabay

A 11-passenger tourist boat sank in the coast of Turkey and at least three people have died and two were injured, Turkiye reported. Eight people are saved, informs NOVA.

The incident occurred in Marmaris, Mugla province, according to BGNews.

It is not clear what is the nationality of the victims.

