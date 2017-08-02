The Largest Tour Operator in Bulgaria is Strengthening its Position in Dubai

Business » TOURISM | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Largest Tour Operator in Bulgaria is Strengthening its Position in Dubai tumblr.com

ABAX has launched a special charter flight from Varna to Dubai, which has a huge interest. From 01.10 starts the best program on the market: DUBAI from A to Z, which comes with 3 included additional excursions. You will have the opportunity to enjoy a mix of cultures between the new and old city of Dubai. 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: charter, Dubai
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria