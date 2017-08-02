The Largest Tour Operator in Bulgaria is Strengthening its Position in Dubai
ABAX has launched a special charter flight from Varna to Dubai, which has a huge interest. From 01.10 starts the best program on the market: DUBAI from A to Z, which comes with 3 included additional excursions. You will have the opportunity to enjoy a mix of cultures between the new and old city of Dubai.
