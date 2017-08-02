There are no Adequate Conditions for a Mass Influx of Electric Vehicles in Bulgaria

There are not enough conditions in Bulgaria that would to lead to the massive introduction of electric vehicles in a way that everyone would notice. A serious step in this direction would be the introduction of technical inspections and control of the technical condition of the vehicles. This is what the chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Electric Vehicles (BAEPS) Kamen Vassilev told Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria does not have a strong enough position on the matter that concerns the adoption of measures to curb cars with internal combustion engines," he said.

According to the expert, the position of our country is expressed in the presentation of tax incentives for electric cars or free parking spaces.

"The number of electric vehicles registered in Bulgaria reaches only 1000. In the EU, electric vehicles occupy a slightly larger percentage of all vehicles" Vassilev pointed out, explaining that the share of gasoline-powered vehicles is 55.8%, diesel - 41.3% and only 3% are alternative fuel engines.

He calculated that because of the low base from which the number of electric cars starts, their percentage growth is very high.

"So far only in Norway their market share is very large," the expert said.

Vassilev predicts that the prices of electric vehicles will be related to the mode of operation and said that the producers will comply with the consumers and will reduce the prices of the services.

He is firm that the biggest pollution comes from malfunctions, and much depends on operation and maintenance of vehicles.