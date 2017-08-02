5.6 By Richter, the Capital of Chile was Shaken
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 was registered in Chile, the European-Mediterranean seismic center reported. The epicenter was 25 km. To the north-east of the capital, Santiago, at a depth of 90 km.
The city is experiencing secondary shocks, the center added. So far there are no reports of casualties and destruction.
