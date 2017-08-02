Bulgarian Military Helicopter to Assist Forest Firefighting in Macedonia
A Bulgarian military helicopter has landed at Skopje Airport to assist forest firefighting in Macedonia, reported BGNES.
The Macedonian Operational Coordination Center for Protection from forest fires has advised the government to ask for international aid in fighting forest fires from the air. Pine forests close to seven towns and villages are hit by active forest fires.
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who is on a visit to the Republic of Macedonia, inspected the helicopter and wished his crew success. Prime Minister Zaev thanked him for being here and helping. In his words, this is a real friendship.
The situation is further complicated by high daily temperatures reaching 40C, by strong winds and lack of rain.
