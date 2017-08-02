Electricity Consumption is Growing in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Electricity Consumption is Growing in Bulgaria

Production and consumption of electricity for the period of 1 January to 30 July 2017, compared to the same period last year, has increased. This is the data of the Electricity System Operator (ESO), informs the BNT.

Electricity generation for the period increased by 3.74% compared to the same period in 2016. Electricity consumption also increased - from 21 976 884 MWh for the 2016-year period to 23 382 149 MWh over the current period. The hot weather in recent days has increased the consumption of electricity by 6.3 per cent. At peak hours on July 31, consumption was over 4,500 megawatts. August 1 data shows a slight decrease in current consumption. The peak was at 22:00 - 4390 megawatts.

