50.7% Growth of Issued Building Permits in Bulgaria

In the second quarter of 2017 local authorities issued building permits for 1647 residential buildings with 5815 apartments in them and 781,456 sq.m of built-up area, reported by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The construction of 40 administrative buildings and offices with 74 019 square meters of total built-up area and of 1 968 other buildings with 948 262 sq. m.

Compared to the previous quarter, the issued permits for construction of residential buildings increased by 50.7%. The residential flats in them have a 23.9% growth and their total built-up area increased by 31.3%. The issued permits for construction of administrative buildings are 37.9% more, while their total built-up area decreases by 4.2%.

Construction of the largest number of new buildings started in the following areas: Plovdiv - 230 residential, 6 administrative and 146 other buildings; Stara Zagora - 84 residential, 3 administrative and 200 other buildings; Sofia - 101 residential and 175 other buildings; Bourgas - 118 residential and 111 other buildings.

