A New Wild Fire Broke Out in Popovitsa Village

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A New Wild Fire Broke Out in Popovitsa Village

 A new wild fire broke out in Popovitsa village shortly after 10 am this morning, reported bTV. 

Six firefighters were sent to the site.

Workers are evacuated. 

The thick smoke and flames are visible from the main road Plovdiv - Svilengrad. So far, however, there is no danger of  stopping the traffic. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, traffic, popovitsa
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria