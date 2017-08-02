A New Wild Fire Broke Out in Popovitsa Village
August 2, 2017, Wednesday

A new wild fire broke out in Popovitsa village shortly after 10 am this morning, reported bTV.
Six firefighters were sent to the site.
Workers are evacuated.
The thick smoke and flames are visible from the main road Plovdiv - Svilengrad. So far, however, there is no danger of stopping the traffic.
