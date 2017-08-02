New Factory for High-tech Automobile Components will Open Doors in Pazardzhik

Today, a plant for high-tech automotive components will be opened in Pazardzhik. Reports BGNES.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Pazardzhik District Governor Stefan Mirev, Pazardzhik Mayor Todor Popov, Andreas Kostal - Executive Director of Holding "Kostal", Johann Grabowski - General Manager of "Kostal Bulgaria Automotive". Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva will also attend the opening of the company.

"Kostal Bulgaria Automotive" is a subsidiary of the German holding company "Kostal", which with its over 100 years of history has established itself as a leader in the development and production of electric, electromechanical and mechanical products for the automotive industry. The new plant in Pazardjik is the third production base of "Kostal" in Bulgaria and part of the strategy for expansion of production capacities for the needs of the European market. The attraction of foreign investors to the Bulgarian market is one of the main goals of the government. Another priority in the field of foreign policy is the implementation of a more pragmatic and economic oriented approach, which will work towards improving Bulgaria's image to foreign business and promoting our country as a good investment environment. The newly-established enterprise was built in the Industrial Zone of Pazardjik on an area of ​​60 decares.

The investment of the German concern in the new plant's buildings exceeds EUR 30 million - two workshops with a built-up area of ​​10,000 square meters were built, two larger workshops with a total area of ​​15,000 square meters are expected to be built. The company in Pazardjik employs 250 people. It is planned that by the end of 2018 the number of workers will reach 1200 and in the next 3 years will be up to 2 400. The German company has 17 000 employees worldwide and over EUR 2 billion turnover per year. The company respects the rules of ethical business, fair treatment of employees and strict compliance with the laws of the countries in which it invests. "Kostal" is proud of its system of further qualification and retraining of its employees, and a training center is currently being built.