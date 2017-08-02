Ministry of Education: 'Students Will not Study in July'
The Ministry of Education and Science has dropped the idea of studying in July, a reporter told bTV.
The department has admitted that temperatures are really high this month, and schools are not air-conditioned.
Expect more details.
