Ringo Starr Releases New Album in September

Ringo Starr plans his new album, just months after the release of "Postcards from Heaven", reports BGNES.

The former Beatles member will release his 19th album, entitled "Give More Love", in September. Meanwhile, longtime producer Bruce Sugar has announced that the team has started working on the new album almost immediately after the release of the previous one. "Ringo loves the order. He plans his life for years to come, "says Bruce. "We are very happy to be working on a new project," he added.

The producer praised the new album and even claimed it would hove some of Ringo's best songs. Speaking to Billboard magazine, he said, "I think this is the best music I've ever done with Ringo, this is the best music album we've ever made, and we'll see what happens next." "Give More Love" will be released on September 15th.