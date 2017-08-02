Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim Sells Part Of His New York Times Stock
Source: Twitter
Mexican multi-billionaire Carlos Slim has sold USD 10 million worth of shares from New York Times. Reports BGNES.
According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 521,500 shares have been sold to the Grupo Carso investment group owned by the Slim family. The deal was made on July 28. Carlos Slim, who is worth tens of billions of dollars, owned 17% of the New York Times (28 million shares) before this sale, with a total value of about USD 370 million.
