Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim Sells Part Of His New York Times Stock

Business | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim Sells Part Of His New York Times Stock Source: Twitter

Mexican multi-billionaire Carlos Slim has sold USD 10 million worth of shares from New York Times. Reports BGNES. 

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 521,500 shares have been sold to the Grupo Carso investment group owned by the Slim family. The deal was made on July 28. Carlos Slim, who is worth tens of billions of dollars, owned 17% of the New York Times (28 million shares) before this sale, with a total value of about USD 370 million.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: New York Times, shares, ownership
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria