At Least 20 People have Died in Attack of a Mosque in Afghanistan

Crime | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: At Least 20 People have Died in Attack of a Mosque in Afghanistan Source: Twitter

A suicide bomber killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens after he invaded a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Herat and opened fire before he exploded, reported SEGA. 

MP Mahdi Hadid claims that nearly 100 people are actually killed. During the attack, which coincided with the evening prayer, there were about 300 people in the mosque.
There is unconfirmed information that there may have been a second striker as messages point to a second blast, ten minutes after the bomber exploded. So far no one has taken responsibility for the attack.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attack, mosque, Afghanistan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria