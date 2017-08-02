At Least 20 People have Died in Attack of a Mosque in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens after he invaded a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Herat and opened fire before he exploded, reported SEGA.

MP Mahdi Hadid claims that nearly 100 people are actually killed. During the attack, which coincided with the evening prayer, there were about 300 people in the mosque.

There is unconfirmed information that there may have been a second striker as messages point to a second blast, ten minutes after the bomber exploded. So far no one has taken responsibility for the attack.