At Least 20 People have Died in Attack of a Mosque in Afghanistan
Crime | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
MP Mahdi Hadid claims that nearly 100 people are actually killed. During the attack, which coincided with the evening prayer, there were about 300 people in the mosque.
A suicide bomber killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens after he invaded a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Herat and opened fire before he exploded, reported SEGA.
There is unconfirmed information that there may have been a second striker as messages point to a second blast, ten minutes after the bomber exploded. So far no one has taken responsibility for the attack.
