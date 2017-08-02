Boyan Petrov will Attempt to Conquer his Tenth Peak over 8000m in August

Climber Boyan Petrov will travel on August 20 for an expedition to his tenth peak over 8000m - Dawlaguri (8167m), he told the Bulgarian National Television.

Three days later, the ascent of the eighth highest peak in the world should begin. More recently, on July 22, Petrov managed to climb Garseburm II.

"I have not begun to study the area in detail like finding where are the weak spots, I have 18 days to gain the 8 kilograms that I lost in the last expedition, many people dream of losing weight, I dream of getting thicker. I want to continue climbing because I saw that when you do not make big breaks, your body is accustomed to harassment , "said Boyan Petrov, expressing the hope that acclimatization would not be a problem to him, given the recent ascension of Gasterburn II.

At the beginning of 2017, Petrov hoped to conquer a total of three eight-thousandths. However, he did not fully recover from the injuries after being hit by a car in the Kresna gorge last August. And so this delayed the attempt on Everest. After returning from the forthcoming expedition, his foot should be pulled out of the plate, which was placed when the calf was broken in the crash.