The Match of the Season for Ludogorets

Tonight, at 21:30, Ludogorets faces Apoel (Beer Sheva) into a rematch from the 3rd Preliminary Round of the Champions League.Although it is an extremely early phase of the season, this can easily be defined as the match of the season for the Razgrad team. The Eagles lost their first match in Israel with 0: 2 and now their future in the champions' tournament is put on hold. And it is no secret that the main goal for Georgi Dermendjiev's players is to re-enter the groups of the most commercial club tournament. Moreover, the mentor's future will largely depend on whether his team will continue in this race.

Even if the tam drops out today, Ludogorets will have a consolation prize of EUR 3 million and a chance to continue participating in UEFA's second tournament - the Europa League. The big money, however, are in the Champions League, where just by entry into the groups Razgrad could earn EUR 12.7 million. For each victory there, the team can earn further EUR 1.5 million. And last but not least, there the team will have a chance to meet the world's biggest teams.