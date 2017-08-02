The Sea Took Another Victim, this Time at Sunny Beach

August 2, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: The Sea Took Another Victim, this Time at Sunny Beach

On the eve of Ilinden, when, according to the people's belief, the sea kills the most, 65-year-old Latvian drowns on the beach in Sunny Beach. The news was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas.

Yesterday at noon the police station in Nessebar received a report of an incident with a foreign tourist who drowned on the beach in Sunny Beach. The identity of the man is established. He is a 65-year-old man from Latvia who was on vacation in the resort, Darik reported.

The Latvian's body was taken for an autopsy at the Burgas hospital. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. This is the fourth foreign tourist who has died in the sea since the start of the new summer season.

