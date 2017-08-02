Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Kyle Edmund in Washington Tomorrow

Our best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will play against Kyle Edmund (UK) in the second round of the tournament in Washington, according to bTV. Dimitrov is placed under number 4 in the main scheme.

2-year-old Edmund is number 41 in the world rankings. He secured a match against the Bulgarian tennis player after a victory in the first round 6: 3, 6: 1 over the Korean Hion Chun.

The duel between Grigor and the Briton will be played tomorrow morning. So far they have no matches between themselves.