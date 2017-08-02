Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Kyle Edmund in Washington Tomorrow

Sports | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Kyle Edmund in Washington Tomorrow epa/bgnes

Our best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will play against Kyle Edmund (UK) in the second round of the tournament in Washington, according to bTV. Dimitrov is placed under number 4 in the main scheme.

2-year-old Edmund is number 41 in the world rankings. He secured a match against the Bulgarian tennis player after a victory in the first round 6: 3, 6: 1 over the Korean Hion Chun.

The duel between Grigor and the Briton will be played tomorrow morning. So far they have no matches between themselves.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Washington, Grigor Dimitrov, tennis
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria