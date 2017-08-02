Peugeot Finally Acquired Opel and Vauxhall
The French automaker Peugeot-Citroen completed the acquisition of the European assets of the US giant General Motors, including the German Opel and British Vauxhall, reported Associated Press.
A preliminary USD 2.5 billion deal was signed on March 6, 2017. A new management has been elected, which has 100 days to present a plan to rescue the business. Opel's goal is to return to profit in 2020, and by 2026 to achieved a 6% profit margin after years of loss. Automobile manufacturers are hoping to save 1.7 billion euros a year thanks to the acquisition. PES director Carlos Tavares stressed that "Opel will remain German and Vauxhall will be British." With the end of the deal, PeS became the No. 2 automaker in Europe, after Volkswagen, and now occupies a market share of 17 percent (on the continent) for the first half of the year.
