A Bulgarian man was Killed in a Explosion in a Greek Factory

Society » INCIDENTS | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian man was Killed in a Explosion in a Greek Factory flickr.com

51-year-old Bulgarian and 37-year-old Greek died in an explosion at a scrap plant in Skala Laconias, Peloponnese, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five other workers in the company were injured and hospitalized. According to the initial information, the two of them passed out after having had difficulty breathing. Two other colleagues who came to their aid also received breathing problems.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, death, greece, factory
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria