A Bulgarian man was Killed in a Explosion in a Greek Factory
51-year-old Bulgarian and 37-year-old Greek died in an explosion at a scrap plant in Skala Laconias, Peloponnese, Xinhua news agency reported.
Five other workers in the company were injured and hospitalized. According to the initial information, the two of them passed out after having had difficulty breathing. Two other colleagues who came to their aid also received breathing problems.
