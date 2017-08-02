NIMH: Hot Weather with Temperatures Between 32° and 37°

 The weather will be sunny and hot today, with maximum temperatures of between 32° and 37°, in Sofia around 33°.
There will be light to moderate wind from East-Northeast.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure will remain above the average level for August.

