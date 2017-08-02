The US Senate Established Christopher Wray as FBI Director

US Senate established Christopher Wray a new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with a large majority, the Associated Press reported.

He will replace James Comey, who was fired from this post by President Donald Trump in connection with investigations into Russian intervention in the presidential elections in the country. The 50-year-old Wray's nomination was approved with 92 votes for and 5 against. He is a former senior Justice Ministry official from the President George W. Bush administration, where he was responsible for corporate fraud investigations as an assistant to the Minister of Justice and the US Attorney General in relation to criminal cases. The mandate of the FBI Director is 10 years. The Bureau is subordinate to the Ministry of Justice and one of its key functions is counterintelligence.

