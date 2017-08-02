The Government Defines its Activities by the End of the Year

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 2, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: The Government Defines its Activities by the End of the Year

The government will define an operational program for the Council of Ministers for the period 1 July - 31 December , reported BGNES.

At their regular meeting, Ministers will adopt a legislative program for the period from 1 July to the end of the year.

The National Program for Preventing and Counteracting Trafficking in Human Beings and Protection of Victims for 2017 is planned.

The possibility of additional transfer to the budget of  Sofia Municipality for 2017 will be discussed. On the proposal of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov will be discussed also the possibilities of additional expenditures on the budget of the Council of Ministers for 2017.

