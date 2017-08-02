The Government Defines its Activities by the End of the Year
The government will define an operational program for the Council of Ministers for the period 1 July - 31 December , reported BGNES.
At their regular meeting, Ministers will adopt a legislative program for the period from 1 July to the end of the year.
The National Program for Preventing and Counteracting Trafficking in Human Beings and Protection of Victims for 2017 is planned.
The possibility of additional transfer to the budget of Sofia Municipality for 2017 will be discussed. On the proposal of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov will be discussed also the possibilities of additional expenditures on the budget of the Council of Ministers for 2017.
- » Bulgarian President: 'We Have Opened a New European Page'
- » Bulgaria to Prepare Special Emission of Coins to be Used as Gifts During the EU Presidency
- » The United States congratulates Bulgaria and Macedonia on the Signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation
- » Over BGN 60 Million of Funding will be Provided for BDZ
- » The Council of Ministers Chose the Slogan for the Bulgarian EU Presidency
- » An Airplane Made an Emergency Landing at Burgas Airport