Man Fires Gun, Kills Himself Outside Chinese Consulate in LA

A man fired gunshots shots outside the Chinese Consulate west the Filipinotown area of Los Angeles today and then shot and killed himself, authorities said, Los Angeles Daily News reports.



The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Shatto Place, said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.



The man, in his 60s, died in his vehicle at the shooting scene, according to the coroner’s office. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.



No one was injured by the shots that were fired by the man before he killed himself, Madison said.

