Man Fires Gun, Kills Himself Outside Chinese Consulate in LA
A man fired gunshots shots outside the Chinese Consulate west the Filipinotown area of Los Angeles today and then shot and killed himself, authorities said, Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Shatto Place, said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.
The man, in his 60s, died in his vehicle at the shooting scene, according to the coroner’s office. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
No one was injured by the shots that were fired by the man before he killed himself, Madison said.
© 2017 All rights reserved. Citing Focus Information Agency is mandatory!
- » Turkey Reshuffles Land, Air and Navy Commanders at Key Military Meeting
- » Italy's Parliament Authorized a Limited Naval Mission to Help Lybia's Migration Flows
- » Turkey's Supreme Military Council convenes in Ankara
- » Mike Pence: 'The Future of the Western Balkans Lay in the West'
- » Turkey Starts Joint Military Exercise With Qatar
- » 4 Killed in Shooting at Courthouse in Moscow