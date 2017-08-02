Starts the 2nd Day of the Historic Visit of the Bulgarian Delegation to Macedonia

Today is the second day of the historic visit of the Bulgarian delegation to Macedonia.

After the signing of the Friendship, Cooperation and Neighborhood Treaty yesterday, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and the other Bulgarian representatives will put wreaths in front of Gotse Delchev's grave in the church of St. Spas in Skopje.

The occasion is the 114th anniversary of the outbreak of the Ilindensko-Preobrazhenie uprising, which is a national holiday of Macedonia.

After 18 years of diplomatic efforts, Bulgaria and Macedonia signed a historic pact yesterday, recognizing their common history.

The moods in Macedonia are controversial. The treaty has many opponents there, as probably in Bulgaria.

The key issue remains whether the treaty will be ratified in the Macedonian Parliament or not.