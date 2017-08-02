3rd Incident on Struma Highway
pixabay.com
Third incident on the Struma highway took place yesterday, late at night and the highway was temporarily closed from Boboshevo to Kocherinovo junction due to a damaged truck and the relocation of its cargo., reported bTV.
Two other incidents occurred earlier. A truck burst in flames near the village of Studena and closed the traffic in the direction of Sofia for hours in the afternoon.
The driver who is a Polish citizen was not injured.
