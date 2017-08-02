3rd Incident on Struma Highway

Bulgaria: 3rd Incident on Struma Highway

Third incident on the Struma highway took place yesterday, late at night and the highway was temporarily closed from Boboshevo to Kocherinovo junction due to a damaged truck and the relocation of its cargo., reported bTV.

Two other incidents occurred earlier. A truck burst in flames near the village of Studena and closed the traffic in the direction of Sofia for hours in the afternoon.

The driver who is a Polish citizen was not injured.

Tags: flames, Struma Highway, heavy goods vehicle
