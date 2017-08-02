Boy Dies After Tree Falls on German Youth Camp

At least one person was killed on Wednesday morning when a tree fell on a group of youths camping in the German town of Rickenbach in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, reported DW.

Four other minors were injured, including one who is in critical condition, police said. Authorities believe lightning struck the tree during a violent storm overnight.

Police said they were alerted to the incident around 2:00 a.m. Emergency response personnel responded immediately, transporting the injured youths to a hospital.

The group of 21 youths had set out to camp out in Rickenbach accompanied by four adults. The town lies near Germany's border with Switzerland.

Over the past month, Germany has witnessed severe weather patterns across the country, including flooding and heavy thunderstorms.

