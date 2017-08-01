10 Defective Lamps Have Been Already Changed in 'Vazrazhdane' Park in Sofia
10 lights have already been changed.
The replacement of defective lamps in the new "Vazrazhdane" Park was started, btv reports.
10 lights have already been changed.
The remaining 15 have been dismantled and taken to a workshop to repair the damage.
The subcontractor said that a signal for non-operating lighting had been received in May but, due to lack of spare parts, they could not eliminate the damage.
