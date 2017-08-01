10 Defective Lamps Have Been Already Changed in 'Vazrazhdane' Park in Sofia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 17:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 10 Defective Lamps Have Been Already Changed in 'Vazrazhdane' Park in Sofia btv

The replacement of defective lamps in the new "Vazrazhdane" Park was started, btv reports.

10 lights have already been changed.

The remaining 15 have been dismantled and taken to a workshop to repair the damage.

The subcontractor said that a signal for non-operating lighting had been received in May but, due to lack of spare parts, they could not eliminate the damage.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lights, vuzrazhdane, park, lamps
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria