Bulgarian Students Won 12 Medals at the International Mathematics Olympics in India

Society » CULTURE | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 17:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Students Won 12 Medals at the International Mathematics Olympics in India novatv

Bulgarian students from the Sofia Mathematics High School returned with 12 medals, including one gold, after the team performed great at the International Mathematics Olympics in India, competing with students from 41 countries, reported NovaTV.

The winner  Ivan-Alexander, who has won the only gold medal for our country said that "With self-control and if you can keep yourself calm, you can succeed.''

This is the second such achievement within just a few months in Bulgaria. In April, Ivan-Alexander performed well at the Olympics in Russia.


Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mathematics, India, medals, gold
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria