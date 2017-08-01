Bulgarian Students Won 12 Medals at the International Mathematics Olympics in India

Bulgarian students from the Sofia Mathematics High School returned with 12 medals, including one gold, after the team performed great at the International Mathematics Olympics in India, competing with students from 41 countries, reported NovaTV.

The winner Ivan-Alexander, who has won the only gold medal for our country said that "With self-control and if you can keep yourself calm, you can succeed.''

This is the second such achievement within just a few months in Bulgaria. In April, Ivan-Alexander performed well at the Olympics in Russia.





