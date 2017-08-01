Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov is Already in the US for the New Season

After a short break, the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov  is already in the US, quoted by Nova TV.

''We always talk about how each tournament is different, but it's actually quite the same. It's nice to concentrate on tennis, to get back to the court, this is what I'm expecting after the Wimbledon dropout'', said the Bulgarian tennis player to a journalists.

''After a few days of rest I was impatient to start my workouts, to return to my schedule. We are expecting a nice season, a series of tournaments in the United States, so I hope  that I will be in good condition withour injuries", added Grrigor to the ATP World Tour.

