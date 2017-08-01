Tree Fell on Woman In Sofia
A tree fell on a woman near the junction of Al. Dondukov "and" Trakia "Str, reported bTV.
The victim is accommodated in a hospital with a broken leg and waist trauma.
An ambulance and a police patrol have arrived at the scene.
