Tree Fell on Woman In Sofia

A tree fell on a woman near the junction of Al. Dondukov "and" Trakia "Str, reported bTV.

The victim is accommodated in a hospital with a broken leg and waist trauma.

An ambulance and a police patrol have arrived at the scene.

