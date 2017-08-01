4 Killed in Shooting at Courthouse in Moscow

Four people standing trial in a Moscow court have been killed in a gun attack, Russian media report, quoted by The Independent.

RIA Novosti quoted a lawyer who said she heard at least 20 shots.

Sofya Rubasskaya said she saw a guard and a court official injured.

Agencies quoted the Moscow region's health ministry as saying a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital from the Moscow Regional Court with gunshot wounds.

TASS news agency said the gunfight broke out after some of the defendants tried to grab firearms from court security officers, and take hostages.

Natalia Osipova, spokeswoman for the Moscow Regional Court, said the shooting took place at a hearing in a case of a gang of nine people who have terrorised Moscow roads, killing more than a dozen motorists.

She said the building had been evacuated.

Russia media dubbed the accused "the Grand Theft Auto gang."

Prosecutors said the gang members were placing spikes on roads, forcing the motorists out of their vehicles and shooting them dead.

The nine men, all from central Asia, are charged with 17 murders and two attempted murders.