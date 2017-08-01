Iran Says New U.S. Sanctions Breach Nuclear Deal

Iran has complained to the U.N. Security Council about sanctions the United States imposed on Iran in July, saying they breached Tehran's nuclear deal with major powers, the speaker of parliament was quoted on Tuesday as saying, Reuters writes.



The nuclear deal (also referred to as JCPOA), signed in 2015 by Iran and the six powers including the United States, led to the lifting of most sanctions against Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.



However, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms in late July for their role in development of ballistic missile program after Tehran's launch of a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit