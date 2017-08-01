American University in Bulgaria Will Host the 24th International Mathemtics Competition
American University in Bulgaria will host the 24th International Mathematics Competition for university students. The event will take place in Blagoevgrad from the 1st to the 6th of August. Students from 150 international universities will participate in the competition, reported 24 Chasa Newspaper.
The event will take place from 31 August to 6 August. The official opening was held on August 1 at 10 am.
The competition will be attended by students from 57 countries, including USA, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Morocco, India, Pakistan and many others.
The competition will be held in 2 rounds on August 2 and 3 and the tasks will be determined immediately before the Olympics.
