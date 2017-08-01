Earthquake in Vrancea, 4.6 on the Richter Scale

Bulgaria: Earthquake in Vrancea, 4.6 on the Richter Scale Source: Novinite.bg

Earthquake with the magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale was registered today at 13:27 in the seismic area Vrancea in the Northeastern part of Romania, reports Agerpress, according to data provided by the National Geophysics Institute.

The epicenter of the quake was in Buzau county and its depth was 96,6 km. Earlier the institute reported that the quake was 4.4 on the Richter scale and was 120km deep, however their revised their data. There is no information about injured people or any kind of material damage 

