An Airplane Made an Emergency Landing at Burgas Airport

Bulgaria: An Airplane Made an Emergency Landing at Burgas Airport Source: Pixabay

Airplane Boing 737 owned by the airline company 'Travel Service' flying to Bratislava made an emergency landing at the Burgas airport today at 13:35. Reported BTV.

Immediately an emergency rescue team has been formed, the airport officials said. The airport landed safely, there are routine checks and the passengers are exiting the plane. The airport is functioning normally and there is are no expected delays.

The airplane is owned by the same company that had an incident at Burgas airport two weeks ago. Back then a plane flying to Brno left the track and the passengers had to be evacuated. Luckily there were no injured people but the airport was temporarily closed.  

