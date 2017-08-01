Cab and a Mini Bus Crashed on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' Boulevard

Bulgaria: Cab and a Mini Bus Crashed on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' Boulevard

Car crash between taxi cab and a mini bus happened on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' in Sofia, reported Darik citing the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The signal about the incident came just before 10:30 this morning. The crash happened in the area of metro station 'Inter Expo Center'. The cab was turned upside down, two people were hurt but there is no danger for their life according to 'St Anna' hospital.

46 year old man and 41 year old woman were in the emergency department in the hospital. Currently they are stabilized and adequate. After the examinations it became clear that both of them have broken noses.  

