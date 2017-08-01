After Brexit: Government Promised to Establish up to 20 Public Agencies to Take on New Work Running the Country After Brexit

The Government has promised to establish up to 20 public agencies in cities outside London to take on new work running the country after Brexit, reported The Independent.

Ministers say the agencies will be needed to deal with administrative tasks being moved from Brussels to the UK and will provide new careers for people living outside the capital.

The move could also save the public purse money with a lower cost of doing business, in particular around property prices, in the UK’s regions.

It follows an ongoing row over the Government's plan to leave the EU's atomic agency amid claims it could risk the country's power supply and access to life-saving medical treatments.

Cabinet Office Minister Chris Skidmore said among new offices established will be those required to run regulatory regimes currently under the watch of Brussels.

In an interview with Civil Service World, he said: “There are several organisations that will be created through Brexit.

“You’re looking at 20 plus public bodies being created through Brexit – and the commitment there is getting those outside of London.”